President Urges Ethiopians to Bear Responsibilities in Enhancing Justice

Addis Ababa September 11/2019 President Sahlework Zewde called upon all Ethiopians to bear their responsibilities in ensuring justice across the country.

Speaking on a ceremony organized to mark Justice Day, the President said that “justice is not about the judgment but also fairness and equity on our daily responsibilities.”

She added “ensuring justice is crucial to sustain equity and fair treatment of community and individual rights.”

“Justice begins from the individual,” the President said, adding that it is important to strengthen the institutes of justice with homegrown knowledge and conflict resolution mechanisms to provide fair justice system.

The president added that “there is nothing to be done without justice and justice plays a vital role in accelerating national development and democracy.”

President of the Supreme Court, Meaza Ashenafi, underscored on the importance of transparency and fair administration of justice.

She stated that the government has been organizing training and refresher programs for those engaged in the justice delivery system as promoting justice is critical for ensuring human rights.