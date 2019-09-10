President Sahlework Bids Farewell to Outgoing S.African Ambassador

Addis Ababa September 10/2019 President Sahlework Zewdie today bade farewell to the out-going South African Ambassador to Ethiopia, Ndumiso Ndima Ntshinga.

The ambassador, who was also Permanent Representative to African Union (AU), has served for four years in Ethiopia.

During their discussion, President Sahlework underscored on the need to further enhance long-standing bilateral relations with more focus on economic ties between Ethiopia and South Africa.

The president raised concern on recent attacks against Ethiopian citizens in South Africa, urging for South African government to give more attention and continue taking measures to contain the situation so as to restore safety of the citizens.

It was recalled that Ethiopia has condemned the heinous act of violence against foreigners including Ethiopians in South Africa

In the recent past, rioters have incited turmoil in Johannesburg, South Africa’s commercial capital, set on fire vehicles and looting shops, many of which are owned by foreign nationals.

Ambassador Ndumiso Ndima Ntshinga expressed his government’s commitment to further strengthen relations between the countries, including bilateral and economic ties.

South African government is committed to work on taking measures and restore safety of the citizens of foreign countries residing in South Africa, he added.

They discussed on the need for the new incoming ambassador to focus on economic activities, it was indicated.