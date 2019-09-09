PM Upbeat that Homegrown Economic Reform Will Propel Ethiopia to African Icon of Prosperity

Addis Ababa ENA September 9/2019 The homegrown economic reform will propel Ethiopia to become the African icon of prosperity by 2030, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.



Opening a forum held to brief international development partners and the diplomatic community on the Homegrown Economic Reform agenda of the country, the premier stated that “the homegrown economic reform agenda is close to my heart and I believe it’s our bridge to prosperity, enabling us to become a middle-income nation that ensures sustainable development.”

Acknowledging that the next capture of Ethiopia’s growth and development requires more active private sector, Abiy said “we have opened up key economic activities to private investment.”

According to him, his government prioritized the success of key sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, mining and ICT anchor in the vision for building a prosperous nation. “Our priority is to create economic environment that closes income inequality gap by creating opportunity and access of sources for all our youth.”

The premier called on development partners to continue strengthening their support.

International development partners who participated in the discussion praised the country’s efforts to reduce poverty and to continue economic growth.

They stated that they would provide financial and technical support for the implementation of the economic reform.