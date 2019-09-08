PM Visits Renovated blocks at Black Lion Hospital

September 8/2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has paid a visit to the newly renovated eight blocks of Black Lion Hospital on Sunday.

During his visit, Premier Abiy expressed his appreciation to all collaborators involved in renovation of the blocks in the Hospital.

The blocks were refuburished with the support of members of the business community.

Moreover, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed also inaugurated a newly built block at St. Peter Specialized hospital in Addis Ababa here today.

The blocks, which were built by the government with an outlay of 320 million birr, have over 300 beds that can hospitalize patients at a time.