Oromia Ready to Foster Development in New Ethiopian Year, Says Deputy Chief Administrator

Addis Ababa ENA September 7/2019 With the new Ethiopian New Year in the horizon, Shemelis Abdissa, Deputy Chief Administrator of Oromia Regional State said preparations to advance development in the coming Ethiopian budget year are finalized and implementations will begin starting from September 12, 2019 with 70 billion Birr.



Briefing journalist today, Deputy Chief Administrator Shemelis Abdissa said changes have been registered in the political, economy and social areas in Oromia regional state in the course of the past year.

He also wished a happy New Year to all Ethiopians.

Shemelis added that the government has been working in collaboration with opposition political parties in exile and that entered the country to widen political space.

According the deputy chief administrator, more than one million displaced people in Oromia region have now returned home.

Furthermore, through efforts undertaken to ensure rule of law and control hooligans peace has been restored in west and south Oromia.

Shemelis thanked inhabitants of the region who cooperated with the government in ensuring peace and stability.

During the stated period, people-to-people relationship with various regions have been strengthened to enhance friendship among the peoples of the country.

He noted that the region has budgeted 70 billion birr for this fiscal year and emphasized that priority will be given to finalizing projects under construction.