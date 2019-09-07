Abiy Ahmed, Moussa Mahamat Express Condolences over Death of Former Zimbabwean President

Addis Ababa ENA September 7/2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed expressed his condolences to the people and government of Zimbabwe on the passing of the African liberation leader and former Zimbabwean President Robert Gabriel Mugabe.



Mugabe, who died aged 95, ruled Zimbabwe close to four decades before being ousted in a military takeover in November 2017.

Robert Mugabe served as prime minister of Zimbabwe from 1980 to 1987 and then as president from up to 2017.

Similarly, chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat expressed his sincere condolences to the late former president Mugabe’s family and the Zimbabwean people.

The African Union is united in grief as we mourn an iconic liberation fighter and emblematic Pan-Africanist in the struggle for liberation and continental integration.