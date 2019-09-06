PM, EOC Synod Agree to Solve Problems and Maintain Unity, Dignity of Church

September 6/2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonen and the Ethiopian Orthodox Church (EOC) Synod have agreed to jointly solve the current problem the Ethiopian Orthodox Church is facing and maintain the church’s unity and dignity.

Ethiopian Orthodox Church Patriarch, Abune Mathias and other archbishops appreciated the deeds of the prime minister to support the church since he came to power.

They also raised the damages against the church during the course of the year.

Prime Minister Abiy on his part explained that his government’s desire is to see a strong and unified church that contributes its share toward building the nation.

The strength of Ethiopian religious institution helps not only the religious institutions but also the unity of the country, he stressed.

Other religious institutions have also been facing challenges during the reform, although the problems that the Ethiopian Orthodox Church faced occurred in different context, Abiy said, adding that the government and religious institutions have to collaborate in solving problems and struggle troublemakers.

According to a press release of the Prime Minister’s Office, both side have finally agreed to tackle the problems the church has been facing together and solve them in keeping with the unity and dignity of the church.