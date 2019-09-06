Ethiopia Unfolds Former Maekelawi Detention Center to Public

September 6/2019 The judiciary organs in Ethiopia on Friday opened up the doors of the infamous Maekelawi detention and investigation center in the capital to the public.

The shutting down of the detention center is a crucial step towards ending longstanding political subjugation and human rights abuse in the country.

The four-day opening up of Maekelawi detention center is part of Ethiopia’s Justice Day celebration, to be concluded September 10, 2019.

The detention center was officially told to be closed a year ago by former Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn to be turned into a museum.

Federal Supreme Court President, Meaza Ashenafi, on the occasion said “this place is open for the public today and there are no detainees here now. There were human rights violations here but it is going to be changed into a museum.”

The five judiciary organs have put on show their reform works in a creative way at ex-detention center to the public, she stated.

Attorney General, Berhanu Tsegaye, on his part side the aim of this exhibition is to show “our year long reforms and assure that the Maekelawi detention center which was instrumental for human rights violations is closed.”

He added that “we shall take lessons from past mistakes and comply with national and international laws.”

There will not be more violation of human rights up on citizens alleged of any crime in the country, he stated, adding that “we will work to respect the rule of law in building democracy”.