New Zealand’s Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs to Visit Ethiopia, Kenya

Addis Ababa ENA September 6/2019 Under-Secretary for Foreign Affairs of New Zealand, Fletcher Tabuteau, is travelling to Ethiopia and Kenya next week.

His visit is reportedly aimed at promoting New Zealand’s political and trade relationships in East Africa, a press release from the Government New Zealand indicated.

As part of his official visit to Ethiopia, the Undersecretary will also officially open New Zealand’s new Embassy premises in Addis Ababa.

“Since its opening in 2014, New Zealand’s Embassy in Addis Ababa has been housed in temporary premises. Moving to a permanent location is a symbol of New Zealand’s commitment to the region and the African Union, which is located in the Ethiopian capital,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.

“Opening the new building is not just about having an Embassy that is fit for purpose, but is also our way of recognizing the strong state and future potential of New Zealand’s relationship with Ethiopia and with the African Union,” he added.

Tabuteau will also travel to Kenya to meet with counterparts and visit New Zealand development projects in that country.