Some 50 Million Voters Expected in 2020 Election

Addis Ababa September 4/2019 The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) disclosed that about 50 million voters are expected to take part in the upcoming national election.

Briefing journalists today, NEBE Chairperson Birtukan Mideksa said the board is preparing detailed operational plans to conduct fair, free and democratic election.

According to her, adequate preparations are underway to get quality data to determine the number of observers.

She added that the board will recruit professionals for regional offices with the standard and criteria set to select the board management members.

Non-member of any political party and a minimum of bachelor of degree in law, political science, public administration and related field are among the criteria.

Asked to verify about the credibility and authenticity of the coming election, Birtukan said “that is why we are undertaking wide range of reforms to make the election free, fair, and democratic.”

Moreover, the chairperson pointed out that no influence has so far been imposed upon the board, but stressed that “it will resist any form of influence if it ever comes in the future.”