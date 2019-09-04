Canada Pledges to Increase Investment, Trade Presence in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa September 4/2019 The Government of Canada wants to increase investment and trade presence in Ethiopia alongside engagement in agriculture, Ambassador Antoine Chevrier said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Canada’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Antoine Chevrier said the objective of Canada in Ethiopia is to grow and diversify its presence alongside maintaining the strong development program that corresponds to the priorities of the country.

“We want to increase our trade and investment presence and our economic presence,” the ambassador added.

Ambassador Chevrier pointed out that with the Ethiopian New Year in site and the last month of Canada’s new year approaching, “ the objective for us is to keep on doing the good work on the development side, but also more and more diversify our presence.”

Hearing from all stakeholders, that is NGOs, the government and other partners in Ethiopia, “the government’s programs are okay and are needed in many ways; but the need for different relationship with multiple components on trade, for example, is critical,” he elaborated.

Ambassador Chevrier further stated that “hopefully, with the coming Ethiopian New Year, we will see the relationship between our two countries in much more diversified way, very robust based on vibrant and strong presence.”

According to him, a big part of Canada’s cooperation in Ethiopia is the agricultural sector. Besides, one of the bigger programs of the country is supporting the productive safety net program as the need is high.

Ethiopia is reportedly one of the largest recipients of Canada’s international assistance, 198.15 million USD in 2017-2018.

Some of the new initiatives, including entrepreneurship, among others started recently, the ambassador added.

Commenting on the strong relationship between the two countries, he said “ it is a big portfolio and we have been here for a long time. I think we can see it moving as also the priorities of Ethiopia are moving.”