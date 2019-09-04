Ethiopia Condemns Heinous Act of Violence against Foreigners in SA

Addis Ababa ENA September 4/2019 Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the heinous act of violence and looting of properties perpetrated against foreigners including Ethiopians in South Africa.



The Ministry in a statement sent to ENA, “We are encouraged by the statement of President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, denouncing these acts of violence and his promise to arrest perpetrators and bring them to justice.”

“We would also like to see continued and robust measures taken by South African authorities to contain the violence and ensure our citizen’s security and safety,” the Ministry underscored.

According to the statement, the Ethiopian Embassy in Pretoria is closely working with authorities and members of the community to address the situation, it was indicated.

On Tuesday South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, has condemned a wave of looting and violence that has mostly targeted foreign nationals.

“There can be no justification for any South African to attack people from other countries,” he said.