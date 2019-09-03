AMISOM Honors Outgoing Ethiopian troops in Somalia

Addis Ababa ENA September 3/2019 Ethiopian troops serving in Somalia under the African Union Mission (AMISOM) have been saluted for their dedication, sacrifice, professionalism and commitment to duty.



During a parade at AMISOM headquarters in Beledweyne to mark the end of their year long tour-of-duty, AMISOM Force Commander Lieutenant General Tigabu Yilma pointed out that in Mahas, Halgan and other areas where the troops operated, terrorist groups had been pushed out through successful military operations conducted jointly with the Somali security forces.

“You sacrificed a lot in order to support the core values of AMISOM’s mandate to enforce peace and security. You mentored the Somalia National Army for the takeover of the security of their country in line with the Somali Transition Plan,” Lieutenant General Tigabu told the troops.

He further noted that they achieved success by conducting various joint operations with the Somali National Army and the support of the people of Somalia because of their extreme military professionalism and discipline.

Head of United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) in Somalia, Qurat-ul-Ain Sadozai, also commended AMISOM troops for their hard work in clearing explosive devices on supply routes.

She reiterated UNMAS continued support to AMISOM in training, equipping and mentoring to address the problem of explosive hazard in Somalia.

“We know IEDs continue to be a concern and a major threat and will continue to support AMISOM in its endavours,” Sadozai stated.

AMISOM Sector Four Commander, Colonel Mohamed Ibrahim Muse said on his part the troops under his command had managed to conduct successful operations against insurgent and terrorist elements in the region through the support of the people of Somalia and others partners.

He noted that the “soldiers serve with unwavering dedication, despite facing a challenging environment. AMISOM troops in Hiiran area have provided a commendable assistance to the mission.”