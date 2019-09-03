ACS Lauds Ethiopia’s Effort to Reduce Risks of Cancer

Addis Ababa ENA September 3/2019 American Cancer Society (ACS) highly praised Ethiopia’s move towards reducing the risks of cancer as ‘encouraging’.

While attending the harmonization workshop on cancer treatment guidelines for Sub-Saharan Africa in Addis Ababa, ACS Chief Executive Officer, Gray Reedy appreciated Ethiopia’s act in response to the growing burden of cancer.

Gary Reedy told ENA that the introduction of regulatory proclamation to ban smoking in public places, transports and workplaces, imposing high excise tax on tobacco and banning of alcohol advertisement in any kind of media are the encouraging measures in reducing the risks of cancer.

As a seat of African Union, Ethiopia’s activity in promoting a good health can set an example for the rest of African countries to execute the same measures, he added.

He noted that every year cancer claims thousands of lives in Ethiopia and the country responds to the mounting encumber of cancer by launching control strategy.

The CEO pointed out that non-communicable diseases like cancer are public health challenges, and adding that if they are not addressed ahead of time, they will be a tragic public health setback for tomorrow.

Ethiopia’s cancer control strategy which mainly focuses on wide-range of prevention policy and strategy supported by the recent strict measures will help to reduce the impact of cancer in the country, he said.

He pointed out that American Cancer society will continue to work with Ethiopia and African Cancer Coalition supporting with fund, knowledge and experience in cancer and related health issues.

Mentioning Ethiopia as the first country to adopt cancer treatment guidelines in Sub-Saharan Africa, Nigerian Health Minister and African Cancer Coalition Chairman, Issac Adewole stresses the need for collaborative work among African countries in preventing, controlling and treating cancer.

“We are working in partnership and coalition with stakeholders to create a cancer free continent,” Adewole said.

Ministry of Health, Dr. Amir Aman, said Ethiopia will work with other African countries to create cancer free continent.

Reports from the Ministry of Health show that about six percent of the death in Ethiopia is caused by Cancer.