National Hotel, Tourism Conference Kicks-off

Addis Ababa September 3/2019 The first National Hotel and Tourism Conference aimed at promoting effectiveness of the sector kicked off in Addis Ababa today.

The conference, which is the first of its kind, is expected to deliberate on achievements, issues and concerns as well as prospects for the promotion of tourism in Ethiopia.

The conference is organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in collaboration with the Ethiopian Hotel and Related Service Providers Employer’s Federation, the Addis Ababa Hotel Owners Association and Ethiopian Tour Operators Association.

High ranking government officials from the federal and regional states, hotel owners, service providers, and other stakeholders are participating in the conference.

In his opening remark, Deputy Prime Minister, Demeke Mekonnen said tourism sector is one of the key development areas that are identified in the national reform program.

He urged for enhanced services and infrastructure to augment the competitiveness in hotel and tourism industry. Demeke also noted that the government will continue to provide the necessary support for the actors in the sector.

The conference is organized with the aim of promoting tourism and heightening investments with economic payback for the nation.

Deputy Prime Minister Demeke is expected to give directives for service providers in the hospitality sector.

Major achievements and challenges facing the sector are among focus areas of the conference for discussion.