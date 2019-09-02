Ministry Kicks-off Annual Ambassadorial Meeting

Addis Ababa September 2 /2019 Ministry of Foreign Affairs has begun its annual meeting with Ethiopian ambassadors’, councilor and directors’ generals to shade light on the dealings of economic diplomacy.

The ministry has kicked off a five-day annual meeting this morning under the theme “Institutional Reform for Enhanced Diplomacy”.

At the opening, State Minister Hirut Zemene said the ministry has undertaken fruitful achievements in ensuring peace and security in Horn Africa and creating cooperation and trust in the neighboring countries.

She stated that efforts were made in bolstering bilateral and strategic partnerships with key and neighboring countries.

To that end Ethiopia has achieved encouraging results in diplomacy activities, which has drawn the attention of regional and international partners, the State Minister indicated.

Ethiopia has joined the African Continental Free Trade Area and official diplomatic visits were made to Europe, U.S.A and Asia along with other achievement during the stated period, she said.

Noting that in the advent of the reform in the country, the State Minister said priority has been given to business and economic diplomacy and attracting foreign direct investment, tourism development, among others.

Moreover, she stated that thriving diplomatic activities have been carried out to set free Ethiopian prisoners who were in detention in several countries.

The meeting is expected to appraise the performance of the ambassadors, councilors and directors generals in the preceding fiscal year, discuss on recent development and set working directions for the upcoming year.