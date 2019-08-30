Revenues Minister Urges Federal, Regional States to Integrate Efforts in Tax Collection

Addis Ababa ENA August 30/2019 Minister of Revenues Adanech Abeebee has called on federal and regional states to integrate their efforts to create strong tax collection capacity.



Addressing the Federal and Regional States Finance and Revenue Workshop that opened today, the minister said building a strong tax system by enhancing the tax collecting capacity is critical in ensuring sustainable economic growth.

Enhancing tax collection capacity at all levels is essential to ensure sustainable economic growth, she stressed.

Tax is also an important tool to effect fair resource distribution among citizens, Adanech said, adding that the nation therefore needs a strong tax system so as to meet its ambitions.

Finance Minister Ahmed Shide said on his part “we have to ensure transparency and accountability in order to properly utilize the actual income gained apart from enhancing the collection of revenues from tax.”

Lack of enforcing and implementing tax laws, lack of timely discussions which resolve communication problems, information exchange gaps, among others, were cited among the challenges witnessed during the past Ethiopian budget year.

During the stated period, Ministry of Revenues has secured 280.56 billion birr, which was 85 percent of the target.