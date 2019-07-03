Construction of GERD Jumps over 67 Percent

Addis Ababa July 3/2019 The construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has jumped over 67 percent, Office of the National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation disclosed.



Briefing the media today, Deputy General Manager of the Construction of GERD, Ephrem Woldekidan said the construction of the dam is being carried out effectively since the obstacles were effectively removed.

The construction of the main dam has reached 80 percent and of flood outlets 96 percent, he added.

According to Ephrem, the total average of the construction is 67.9 percent.

He said the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam will start the first phase generation of power in 2021 and the project will be finalized at the end of 2023.