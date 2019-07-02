Ethio-Djibouti Border Commission Meeting Underway

Addis Ababa July 2/2019 The 25th Ethio-Djibouti Border Administrators and commissioners meeting opened in Alisabeh, Djibouti, today, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



In his opening remark, Neighboring Countries and IGAD Director-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Yibeltal Aeimro said the relation between the two countries is comprehensive.

He added that Ethiopia and Djibouti should join hands more than ever in combating human trafficking and illegal trade in border areas to ensure mutual benefits.

Djibouti delegation leader Siraj Omar Abdulkadir stated his country’s commitment to further enhance the good relationship by working together.

He added that developing and strengthening infrastructure, particularly around the borders, will realize the desired result.

The three-day meeting will discuss security, trade, migration and refugees.