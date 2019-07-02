House Appoints New Human Rights Commissioner

Addis Ababa July 2/2019 The House of People’s Representatives (HPR), in its 47th regular session today, have approved the appointment of Daniel Bekele as the new Human Rights Commissioner by majority.

The public nominated 73 male and 15 female candidates for the position out of which five were shortlisted.

Daniel Bekele, who fulfilled the criteria for the position was appointed as the new commissioner for human rights of Ethiopia.

He has served in different organization including as Executive Director of the Africa Division and Senior Advisor for Africa Advocacy at Human Rights Watch.

Daniel is replacing the pervious commissioner, Addisu Gebregziabhair, who has been appointed as Ethiopia’s ambassador to Zimbabwe.