Ethiopian to Commence Flight to Marseille

Addis Ababa July1/2019 Ethiopian Airlines will launch inaugural flight to Marseille, France, tomorrow.

The inaugural ceremony of the SKYTRAX certified four-star global airline is expected to be attended by ambassadors and the management of Ethiopian.

The flight to Marseille is an addition to its flight to Paris, France, it was learned.

The airline has more than 120 international destinations across the globe, including the existing destination to Paris.

The new flight is expected to further strengthen people-to-people, economic and political ties between Ethiopia and France.

Ethiopian is Africa’s largest airline group.