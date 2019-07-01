Constitution Can be Amended through Consensus, in Compliance with Legal Procedures: PM Abiy

Addis Ababa July1/2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said today the Ethiopian Constitution can be amended by inclusive public consensus but not through threats.

The premier made the remark at his annual performance report to the House of People’s Representatives.

He further stated that political parties can take part in election and operate legally only by accepting and abiding by the constitution.

According to him, the constitution can, however, be amended provided it is through the inclusive consensus of the public.

In the meantime, political parties registered to abide by the constitution while getting registered with the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia have to live up to their commitment and respect the constitution, Abiy stressed.

Among the guests who attended the session, Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice Leader Birhanu Nega told ENA that constitutional amendment has to be substantiated by reasons, accepted by the general public and most of all in compliance with the legal procedures set by the constitution.

Birhanu noted that extreme positions should not be taken on the constitution. Elaborating on the positions, he said some never want the constitution to be touched while others demand total change without specifying the flaws and the amendment they want to be made.

Both positions are wrong, the leader stated, adding that the constitution should be a living document, and as a living document it can change.

“But the need to amend must come from the specific articles that everyone or whoever wants to propose to be changed, and provide reasonable argument that can convince the majority of Ethiopians so that they would accept this change,” Birhanu elaborated.

He further pointed out that the constitution can be amended but reasonably and within the scope of the law. The argument for change in the constitution has to also be provided.

As political parties operate within the constitution and can propose any change that they think is important, “if they get the public consent then the constitution could change,” the leader stated.