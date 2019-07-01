PSTC Delivers Conflict Prevention Course to Improve Security Challenges in Africa

Addis Ababa July1/2019 Ethiopian Peace Supporting Training Center (PSTC) started delivering the 10th round of conflict prevention training to conquer the challenges of security in Africa.

Twenty one participants drawn from Ethiopia, Djibouti, Sudan, South Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Morocco, Kenya, Tanzania, Somalia, Mali, Tunisia and Central Africa republic are participating in the training in held in Addis Ababa.

Opening the ten days long training, Head of PSTC, Birgader General Habtamu Tilahun said the course would enable the trainee to figure out factors that cause for upsurge of conflicts.

The training aimed at creating qualified experts of peacekeepers to contain the triggering factors without prone to violent across the continent, he said.

Japan Ambassador to Ethiopia,Daisuke Matsumatga said on his part that the course will contribute to improve the efforts in sustain the state of peace and security in Africa.

Despite of the improvement of security in the continent, seven out of Fourteen UN peacekeeping missions are in Africa, ambassador revealed.

Therefore, he accentuated on the significance of enhancing the capacity of the peacekeepers who partake in peacekeeping operation in Africa.

Such trainings are imperative since security challenges remained more complicated and advanced, the ambassador pointed out.

The tenth round training is organized by PSTC in collaboration with Japan and UNDP.

Japan has been supporting PSTC on conflict prevention and resolution for the last seven years.