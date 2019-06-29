Ethiopia, Norway Discuss Bilateral Relations

Addis Ababa June 29/2019 Ethiopia’s State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hirut Zemene and Norwegian Special Representative to Sudan and South Sudan, Erling Skjønsberg, discussed on ways of strengthening bilateral ties yesterday.

A Statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the two sides have discussed about ways of strengthening the long-standing bilateral relations between the two countries.

The two sides have also discussed ways of possible implementation of the peace agreement between the South Sudanese warring parties.

During the discussion, the Norwegian Special Representative, Erling Skjønsberg lauded Ethiopia’s role towards bringing peaceful resolution to the crisis in Sudan.State Minister Hirut for her part appreciated the government of Norway particularly the Special Representative for the support towards the implementation of South Sudan’s peace agreement.