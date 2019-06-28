PM Appoints Top Military, Security Officials

Addis Ababa June 28/2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has named three top officials that head the defense forces and security today.



According to a press release from the Office of the Prime Minister, General Adem Mohammed is appointed Chief of Staff of the National Defense Forces, Lieutenat General Molla Hailemariam Chief of Ground Forces, and Ato Demelash Gebremikael Director-General of National Intelligence and Security Service.

The appointment follows the recent assassination of the late Chief of Staff of the National Defense Forces, Seare Mekonnen.