Outgoing Greek Ambassador Says Ethiopia Model in Empowering Women

Addis Ababa June 28/2019 The outgoing Greek Ambassador to Ethiopia, Nikolaos Ch. Patakias, said Ethiopia is a model country in empowering women in economic, political and other sectors.



The outgoing ambassador held discussion with President Sahlework Zewdie today.

In lieu of his departure upon completing his term in the country, Patakias told the president that he has promised to promote the country. “I consider Ethiopia as my second home land,” he added.

Noting that the politics, economy, religion and culture of the countries have been interconnected since ancient times, the ambassador said the over century old relationship between Ethiopia and Greece will be further strengthened.

The countries marked the centennial in 2017 as the first Greek mission to Ethiopia dates from 1917, with the establishment of the Greek Consulate, which became Greek Embassy in 1935.