Ethiopian to Start Flying to Somalia’s Regional City

Addis Ababa June 28/2019 Ethiopian Airlines announced today that it will start flying to Garowe, Somalia, in the middle of next month.



According to a press release of the airline, the flight schedule to Garowe will be three times in a week.

The new service, in addition to the flight to Mogadishu, is expected to significantly strengthen the long-standing people-to-people, economic and political ties between the two neighborly countries, it added.

Ethiopian noted that it will also enable the important Somali Diaspora to travel to their homeland via Addis Ababa and get connected to the world through its extended global network of over 120 international destinations.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Tewolde was quoted as saying that the airline “will keep serving the huge volume of traffic between the countries and the traffic between Somalia and the rest of the world with more frequencies and route network.”

The airline started its debut flight to Somalia, Mogadishu, four decades ago.