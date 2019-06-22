Stakeholders Discuss Draft Mass Media Proclamation

Addis Ababa June 22/2019 Mass media stakeholders, including civil society experts, media house personnel and legal professionals have discussed the draft Mass Media Proclamation today.



Various issues raised by the stakeholders were either clarified or taken down by the Media Law Reform Working Group to be used as inputs.

During the occasion, Media Laws Reform Working Group Chairperson Solomon Goshu said the draft proclamation will also be discussed with broadcast, press, competing political parties and civil societies separately.

The enriched law will be submitted to the Legal and Justice Affairs Advisory Council under the Attorney General.

The draft proclamation is expected to be presented to the House of People’s Representatives within four months.

The Media Law Reform Working Group is accountable to the Legal and Justice Affairs Advisory Council under the Attorney General.