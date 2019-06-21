Prime Minister Abiy Conferred with Djibouti FM

Addis Ababa June 21/2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has discussed with Mohammed Ali Yousuf, Foreign Minister of Djibouti on bilateral and regional issues.\

The Minister has also delivered a message of condolence sent from President Ismail Omar Guelleh to Prime Minister Abiy in connection to the death of his father.

Following the discussion, Foreign Minister Ali said both countries are working together to strengthen their comprehensive bilateral relations.

The discussion was focused on issues of bilateral and regional importance pertaining to the relationship between the two countries.

They have also raised various ideas on further promoting the current efforts to restore peace and stability in the Republic of Sudan.

The Foreign Minister, who planted tree seedlings in the compound of the Office of the Prime Minister, said he is proud of the chance to plant trees along with Prime Minister Abiy.

He lauded Prime Minister Abiy’s initiative in planting billions of tree seedlings across the country and noted that he fully understands the objective of the program.

Noting that Djibouti has vast expanse of arid areas, the Foreign Minister emphasized the need for Djibouti to learn from the Prime Minister’s initiative.