Ethiopian Ambassador Zenebe Elected Chairperson of IOM Council

Addis Ababa June 20/2019 Ethiopia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other International organizations in Switzerland, Ambassador Zenebe Kebede is elected Chairperson of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Council.



He was elected as chairperson at the 24th Session of the Standing Committee on Program and Finance which was held yesterday in Geneva, Switzerland, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassador Zenebe served the ministry as a career diplomat at both the headquarters and Ethiopian missions. During his stay at the headquarters, he served as Director-General for Boundary and Trans-boundary Resources Affairs, and as Director-General for International Legal Affairs and Chief of Cabinet of the Minister.

The IOM Council is the highest decision-making body of the organization that has a membership of 172 countries. As a lead UN organization in migration, the council has the responsibility of guiding the work of the organization.