Minister Says Water, Energy Week Fruitful in Gathering Inputs for Strategies, Policy

Addis Ababa June 20/2019 The Water and Energy Week was fruitful in gathering scientific inputs that help develop strategies and policy in order to utilize the potentials in the sector, Water, Irrigation and Energy Minister Sileshi Bekele said.



Briefing journalists, Sileshi pointed out that 74 studies in different areas were presented during the week.

He added that the inputs will be synthesized and put in use in programs harnessing water, irrigation and energy.

The Water and Energy Week held under the theme “Transformation of Water and Energy sectors for Ethiopia’s New Horizon of Hope” wrapped up today. Participants of the meeting planted 10,000 tree seedlings in Sululta town.

Planting trees is part of the mega transformational rural and urban greenery national program of planting 4 billion trees.

Water, Irrigation and Energy Minister Sileshi further stated that the government is aggressively working in off-grid electrification of 12 towns and designs are being finalized for the next 25 towns.

According to him, 7 irrigation projects were launched this Ethiopian budget year and 26 new projects will be launched in the upcoming fiscal year.