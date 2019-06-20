Italy Pledges Multi-faceted Support to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa June 20/2019 Italy will continue to provide multi-faceted and comprehensive support to Ethiopia, Italian Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said today.



During a discussion she held with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Emanuela Del Re said Italy will continue to provide multi-faceted and comprehensive support for Ethiopia in a sustained manner.

Speaking to journalists later, she stated that Ethiopia figures high on the list of priorities of Italy.

The discussion with Prime Minister Abiy focused on how previous agreements could be implemented.

Emanuela Del Re added that his country will continue to work on how the relationship between the two countries could grow into a higher level and noted that his country will support Ethiopia in areas of heritage conservation.

The Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs recalled that she had earlier joined an Italian team which came to Ethiopia to explore the possibilities of restoration and rehabilitation of the stelae of Axum.

Emanuela Del Re will visit Axum tomorrow and assess the conditions of the obelisks and make decisions on providing the best technical support from Italy.

She also recalled her participation on the convocation of Ethio-Italian business forum in which 40 Italian entrepreneurs participated.

The Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs said Italy is ready to share her experience in trade and investment, technology and other development sectors.