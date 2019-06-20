FM Gedu Meets with Kenyan FM Juma

Addis Ababa June 20/2019 Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew held discussion today with his Kenyan counterpart Monica Juma.

The ministers discussed about ways of further strengthening bilateral relation between the two countries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Nebiyat Getachew said.

Nebiyat added that they also conferred on collaborative platforms that enable them to work together in regional, continental and international issues.

According to him, the ministers emphasized on the need to expand the strong political relation between the countries in economic, trade, investment as well as tourism sectors.

They have agreed that there is a way in expanding and working together in tourism sector and using the untapped potential in the traditional and natural tourist destinations.

Details on ways of collaborating in the sector will be dealt later, the spokesperson stated.

The ministers also discussed about exploiting the strong people-to-people relation to develop youth-to-youth relation in the education sector by exchanging students.