Deputy PM Called on Researchers to Foster Positive Change in Leadership

Addis Ababa June 20/2019 Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonen said the far-reaching reforms being undertaken in Ethiopia have to be supported by valuable research and studies.



Addressing a two-day conference on research, the Deputy Premier said that researchers and think-tank institutions should reinforce studies that would enable the nation to achieve optimal socio-economic and political results.

Noting that leadership has a pivotal role in attaining social and economic development as well as resolving challenges, Demeke stressed on the need of inventing alternative and transitory views to support the leadership.

He note the mounting public demands in the aftermath of the comprehensive reforms that need to be addressed properly and in a swift manner.

Accordingly, Ethiopia needs dedicated researchers and think-tanks could serve as a bridge between the leadership and the public at large for the realization of a developed country.

The 3rd National Research Conference being held under the theme “Developmental Democratic State and Change Leadership”, is organized by Meles Zenawi Leadership Academy.

The conference has brought together public officials, senior experts, professionals from all parts of the country.