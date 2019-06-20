Colombia to Open Embassy in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa June 20/2019 Encouraged by the vast diplomatic activities and sustained economic growth of Ethiopia, Colombia is going to open its Embassy in Addis Ababa.

Mahalet Hailu, Permanent Secretary to Europe, America, Asia and

Multilateral Affairs and Alfredo Ramos Gonzalez, Director for Africa, Asia and Ocenia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia conferred on pre-conditions for the opening of the embassy.

During the occasion, Ambassador Mahalet noted that Ethiopia and Colombia have long standing diplomatic relations.

She said Colombia’s decision to open its embassy in Addis Ababa is right, mentioning that Ethiopia is the seat of AU and UNECA as well as embassies of various countries and international organizations.

Ambassador Mahalet has informed the Director that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia will offer full cooperation in all the efforts to open the embassy.

Alfredo Ramos Gonzalez, Director for Africa, Asia and Ocenia said that his country has decided to open its embassy in the Horn African country due to Ethiopia’s extensive diplomatic activities and rapid economic growth.

He expressed hope that the opening of the embassy would further promote the exiting diplomatic relations between the two countries, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.