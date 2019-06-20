Ethiopia, Kenya to Mark 55th Anniversary

Addis Ababa June 20/2010 Ethiopia and Kenya are going to celebrate their 55 years of diplomatic relations in Nairobi from June 26-27, 2019, Kenyan Embassy in Addis Ababa said.

The event is jointly organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kenya, University of Nairobi and Embassy of Ethiopia in Nairobi.

The event includes a business forum on which business persons from both countries will participate, according to the press release that the Embassy sent to ENA.

Major Ethiopian products and tourist destinations will be exhibited on the occasion, while discussions on establishing business relations between business persons of the two countries will take place.

Ethiopian Embassy and University of Nairobi will also stage a joint photo exhibition depicting Ethiopia’s cultural resources and assets to the Kenyan public.

A panel discussion focusing on Ethio-Kenyan diplomatic and economic relations will also be held as part of the celebration.

Various papers focusing on the comprehensive bilateral relations between the two countries will be presented at the panel in which members of the diplomatic community residing in Nairobi, staff of the University of Nairobi and their students will attend.

Five research papers specifically dedicated to Ethiopia’s potentials on trade and investment will be delivered on the occasion, which is expected to be attended by 500 invited guests, according to the release.

Ethiopia opened its Embassy in Nairobi in 1964 in the presence of Haile Selassie I, the last Emperor of Ethiopia, and President Jomo Kenyatta.