Ethio-Italian Business Forum Starts in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa June 20/2019 Ethio-Italian Business Forum that is expected to deliberate on ways and means of enhancing trade and investment relations between the two countries kicked off in Addis Ababa.

Dr. Aklilu Gebremichael, State Minister of Foreign Affairs and Italian Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Professor Emanuela Del Re attended the forum.

The forum is expected to foster the existing trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

Dr. Aklilu said that the Forum will help to further strengthen the existing trade and investment relations between the two countries.

He told the Italian business persons that making Ethiopia in agro-processing, textiles, leather and other areas would make them profitable, mentioning the huge local market and favorable investment policy, labor resource and various investment incentives.

Italian Deputy Minister Professor Emanuela Del Re said that the forum would create a favorable opportunity to enhance trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

He affirmed his country’s readiness to share its experience with Ethiopia in trade, investment, and technology among others.

More than 40 Italian business persons and their Ethiopian counterparts attended the two-day Forum that started yesterday.