Equatorial Guinea Seeks to Cement Ties with Ethiopia, Says Ambassador Ondo

Addis Ababa July 19/2019 Equatorial Guinea’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Crisantos Obama Ondo, said his country is desirous to further strengthen solidarity with Ethiopia in all aspects.

Ambassador Crisantos Obama Ondo told ENA that Equatorial Guinea is keen to further build relationship with Ethiopia, which is a very important country in Africa, in economy and other areas.

According to him, Ethiopia and Equatorial Guinea had excellent diplomatic relations for nearly half a century and the two countries are looking for ways of to strengthen their solidarity in all areas.

Ambassador Ondo noted that Ethiopia has untapped livestock resource, which is the largest in Africa and tenth in the world. Besides, “the country is endowed with tourism potential and there are also other best areas of cooperation for Ethiopia and Equatorial Guinea.”

Ondo added that “at the African Union we are exerting tremendous efforts to bring a continental comprehensive transformation; and we believe that Africa has to be developed by Africans. That is why our president is here now to reinforce our cooperation with Ethiopia, one of Africa’s strong countries.”

President Theodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea is currently in Ethiopia, holding discussions with high-level government officials and representatives of the African Union.

The president will also visit Psori Refugee Camp in Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State, it was learned.

It is to be recalled that the governments of Ethiopia and Equatorial Guinea had signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement to forge closer ties in various sectors in February 2018 when President Obiang paid a thre-day official visit to Ethiopia.