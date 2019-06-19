PM Abiy, President Obiang of Equatorial Guinea Discuss Bilateral Issues

Addis Ababa June 19/2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met President of Equatorial Guinea Teodor Obiang Nguema Mbasogo at his office today.

President Obiang arrived in Addis Ababa on Monday for an official visit to the Horn African country.

The two leaders discussed bilateral and regional issues.

Ethiopia and Equatorial Guinea have enjoyed diplomatic relations for 50 years.

The two countries signed a number of agreements to boost cooperation including the memorandum of understanding in February 2018, during President Obiang’s previous visit to Ethiopia.