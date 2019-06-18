UNDP Supporting Ethiopia’s Democracy Strengthening Program

Addis Ababa June 18/2019 A project document was signed between the Government of Ethiopia and United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to support the coming national election today, according to Ministry of Finance.

The project is going to be implemented by the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia for the coming three years with the resource mobilization through UNDP.

The total required fund for the project is 40 million USD, of which 34.6 million USD is a pledge to be funded by various development partners, 2 million USD is secured by UNDP itself, and 3.3 million USD is to be mobilized during the project period, the press release of the ministry stated.

The development partners that contribute for the project are 11 bilateral countries, of which 8 have confirmed their support, according to the statement from the ministry.

The main objectives of the project are to assist the electoral management body to become more capable, transparent and trusted institution; and provide the required assistance for undertaking inclusive transparent and credible elections, it was indicated.

