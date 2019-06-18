Equatorial Guinea President Arrives in Addis Ababa for Official Visit

Addis Ababa June 18/2019 President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, arrived in Addis Ababa last night for an official visit.

Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew and senior government officials welcomed the President upon his arrival at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa.

During his official visit, President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo is expected to confer with Ethiopian government officials on issues of bilateral interest and current affairs.

Ethiopia and Equatorial Guinea have enjoyed diplomatic relations for 50 years.

The two countries signed a number of agreements including the memorandum of understanding signed in February 2018, during President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, to boost investment and trade relationship.