Dire Dawa-Dewele Toll Road Project Inaugurated

Addis Ababa June 17/2019 The Dire Dawa-Dewele toll road project which cost 5.2 billion birr was inaugurated yesterday.

About 85 percent of the construction was financed through loan obtained from China’s Exim Bank and the remaining sum by the Ethiopian government.

The 220 kilometer road is the second toll road to Ethiopia, next to Addis Ababa-Adama Expressway.

The old Dire Dawa-Dewele road was a gravel road that disrupted transportation due to frequent damages caused by flood and landslide.

Transport Minister Dagmawit Moges said at the inaugural ceremony that the Ethiopian Road Authority has been supporting and following the progress of ongoing road projects across the country.

Besides its economic contribution, the Dire Dawa-Dewele asphalt concrete road has reduced the ten hours needed to cover the distance to mere four hours, she added.

She noted that it will also alleviate the heavily congested Adama-Awash-Galadi road traffic.

According to her, the road further strengthens the trade and people-to-people relationship of Ethiopia and Djibouti.

Somali Region Deputy Chief Administrator, Mustafa Mohammed said on his part those inhabitants of regions living alongside the road need to protect the safety and peace in the area.

Mustafa noted that peace is the pillar for development and underlined the need for protecting the road.

Transport Minister Dagmawit Moges finally opened the road completed in 4 years for service by paying the toll and traveling on the road.