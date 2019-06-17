Comprehensive Work Needed to Transform Ethiopia’s Energy Resources: President Sahlework

Addis Ababa June 17/2019 There is a lot to be done to transform Ethiopia’s water, irrigation and energy sector although it is evident that remarkable achievements has been registered, President Sahlework Zewde said

The President made the remark at the Water and Energy Week under the theme “Transformation of Water and Energy sectors for Ethiopia’s New Horizon of Hope” kicked off today in Addis Ababa.

In her opening remark, President Sahlework said that Ethiopia is undergoing political, economic and social transformation for a brighter future and comprehensive development including in water and energy is of paramount importance to realize the national aspiration.

Recalling that Ethiopia was one of the first countries to meet the Millennium Development Goals, Sahlework said, “our stretched objective should be the provision of potable water and sanitation services at household level.”

She added that at present seven irrigation projects are launched while study and design of 26 irrigation projects is to be finalized.

“The fact that 97 percent of the energy is generated from renewable (energy), mainly hydropower indicates that our national plan for significant reduction of carbon emission is achievable,” President Sahlework pointed out.

Furthermore, the President underscored “the energy sector has become and will continue to be open for private sector to come in and engage through the Public Private Partnership.”

Water, Irrigation and Energy Minister Sileshi Bekele said “we should have to say enough to low productivity and vulnerability to drought and famine through productivity interventions.”

According to him, Ethiopia generates 4300 MW from 14 dams, 3 wind farms, one geothermal, and one waste to energy power plants, and many small diesel generators.

“Great effort is exerted to scale up the generation capacity through mega projects like GERD, Koyasha and the Genale Dawa hydropower dams. Thus in total we will produce additional 8724 MW which is double to what we are currently generating,” Sileshi pointed out.

Noting that only 44 percent of Ethiopians have access to electricity, the Minister said “we aspire to achieve universal access to electricity through grid and off-grid solutions by 2025.”

Head of UK Department for International Development (DFID) Ethiopia, Christian Rogg said “with increased population and urbanization, our demand for fresh water and energy will continue to increase.”

“Despite the fact that Ethiopia has substantial water resources potential, a considerable segment of the population still has no access to safe drinking water, only about 10 percent hydropower potential is utilized and agriculture is mostly rain-fed,” Rogg elaborated.

Ethiopia’s huge water, energy and irrigation potential is threatened by climate change, he added.

Building resilience, instituting coherent sector policies, and improving coordination and efficiency in energy and water planning and development are crucial to prevent environmental disaster and ensure water, energy and food security.