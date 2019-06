Addis Ababa June 15/2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who arrived at Dessie this morning, has been holding discussions with the residents of the South Wollo and Dessie.

The discussion focused on current situations, it was learned.

Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen and Amhara Region Chief Administrator Ambachew Mekonnen and officials from the federal and the regional government are taking part in the discussion.