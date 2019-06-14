Parliament Approves NEBE Board Members

Addis Ababa June 13/2019 The House of Peoples’ Representatives today approved board members of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE), which proposed by the Prime Minister.

Accordingly, Wubishet Ayele, Bizuwerk Ketet, Dr. Getahun Kassa and Assistant Professor Abera Degefa have been appointed as members of the Board with majority vote.

Birtukan Midekisa will be the Chairperson and Wubishet Ayele as will serve as vice chair of the board.

Experience, skill, education, ethics and sound commitment towards bringing institutional change of the board are among the main criteria used to select the board members.

The board members were selected from the eight candidates that the committee tasked to identify potential individuals announced recently.

The recruiting committee had gone through various steps to recruit the candidates.

The candidates’ educational background and experience; neutrality from political parties; and sprite of team work, ethics and sound proclivity towards bringing institutional change of the board were considered during the process.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed along with over 20 competing political parties discussed on the capability of the proposed nominees nominated by the committee.

The House in today’s session has also approved presidents and vice presidents for Federal Supreme Court and Federal First Instance Court.

Accordingly, Birhane Meskel Wakgari is appointed as president and Tenagne Tilahun and Teklit Yimesil vice presidents of the Federal Supreme Court.

Fuad Kiyar is appointed as president and Ashenefech Abebe and Tesfaye Newaye as vice presidents of the First Instance Court.

The House has also approved 16 judges for the Federal Supreme Court.