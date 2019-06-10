PM Abiy Visits Axum Obelisks, Discuses with Residents

June 10/2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today visited the endangered obelisk of Axum to get first hand information about its status.

Following the visit to the obelisk, Prime Minister Abiy, held discussions with the residents of Axum town.

During the discussion, members of the community appreciated the Prime Minister’s understanding and responsiveness to their call.

Various issues were raised by the residents during the discussion with the Prime Minister including the fate of the Axum obelisk.

Accordingly, the Prime Minister has addressed key concerns raised by residents.

The Premier pledged to work in collaboration with stakeholders in order to protect the Axum obelisks.

The Axum Obelisk, probably carved and erected during the 4th century A.D, is a testament to Ethiopia’s historic civilizations.