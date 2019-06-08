Ethnic, Religious Tolerance Core Social Values for Unity in Diversity: Scholars

Addis Ababa June 8/2019 Ethnic and religious tolerance are the core and vital social values for enhancing unity in diversity in the Ethiopian society, prominent scholars told ENA.

The renowned scholar, Professor Ephraim Isaac told ENA over the phone from the U.S. that Ethiopia is a diverse nation, interlinked historically, culturally, linguistically and other various manifestations.

“There is unity in diversity and diversity does not show any kind of total separation. There is diversity even in a family, ” he noted.

It would be very boring to live in a world speaking only one language, people with the same height and color etc, Ephraim observed.

According to the scholar, the problem in Ethiopia is not ethnicity, but the ethical and moral bridge that brings people together has been eroded.

There is no big divide in terms of language, too, as there was a single Proto-Afroasiatic language from which 5 families descended ten centuries ago; and of which Cushitic and Semitic are the linguistic families spoken in Ethiopia, he explained.

“I do not see any problem in peacefully living and working together with respecting and appreciating one another. They do have little to do with having and speaking the same language or coming from one ethnicity,”Professor Ephraim stressed.

Professor Ephraim Isaac said recent scientific study has shown that “the DNA of 9 percent of the people of Ethiopia is 99 percent identical. Meaning that there is also a biological ancestral type.”

Pointing out the virtue of diversity, the scholar noted that there are diverse countries that have become economically powerful with unity in diversity. “The United States of America is a good example. But there are many more.”

History Associate Professor at Addis Ababa University, David Chapple said Ethiopians have the oldest history of unity and vital social values exemplary to others. Ethiopians showcased unity in the battle of Adwa to maintain independence.

“… I would say two things. Tolerance in the ethical basis of religion and tolerance among different ethnic groups are very important now at a time when tolerance is sometimes challenged,” he noted.

Chapple underscored that “it is important that people maintain the feeling of being Ethiopian above everything rather than belonging to any particular group. I mean that does not oppose loyalty to own group.”

According to him, “the very good thing of Ethiopians is a long tradition of respecting elders and it is maintained.”

The associate professor said Ethiopia has moral ethics especially in the major andindigenous religions. “Tolerance and moral ethics are the strong binding factors. The moral and ethics basis in Ethiopia is religion.”

The historian who lived in Ethiopia for 51 years stated finally that “I enjoy and like the values, culture, people, and everything here.”