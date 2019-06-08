PM Brings Back 78 Ethiopian Released from Sudanese Prisons

June 8/2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed returned yesterday with 78 Ethiopians released from prisons in Sudan, according to Office of the Prime Minister.

﻿The prisoners were released from prisons in Sudan where they were serving sentences up to 20 years for various reasons, it was indicated.

It is to be recalled that the Government of Ethiopia has been negotiating for the release of the prisoners over the past few months.

The premier brought the citizens at the conclusion his mediation efforts in Sudan.

