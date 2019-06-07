PM Discusses Peace with Sudan’s TMC, Forces for Freedom and Change

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who arrived in Khartoum today, held discussions with the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and protest leaders as part of his mediation efforts in Sudan.

The premier stressed on the occasion that unity is a prerequisite for restoring peace in Sudan, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

He also expressed Ethiopia’s commitment to fostering peace in the region.

AU suspended Sudan from all participation yesterday, following the attempt of TMC to disperse the protesters from their sit-in that resulted in the death of lives.