PM Abiy Arrives in Khartoum for Bilateral Talks

June 7/2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrived in Khartoum, Sudan this morning for talks with the Chief of the Sudanese Transitional Military Council, Lt. Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

On May 28, 2019 Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed received and held talks with head of Sudan’s ruling Military Transitional Council (MTC), General Abdel Fattah al Burhan.



General al Burhan recognized Ethiopia as a close ally of Sudan and asked for the PM to share his advice on key concerns raised, according to office of the Prime Minister.

During the occasion, Prime Minister Abiy assured of Ethiopia’s support through ideas with a commitment to non-interference.

Source from Sudan revealed that Premier Abiy will meet Sudanese protest leaders later today in Khartoum on ways to resolve the strife in the country.